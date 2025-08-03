Summer Fiestas by the Sea

If you’ve never visited beautiful Son Serra de Marina on the Bay of Alcúdia, the village’s summer fiestas could be the perfect reason to visit.

The fiestas began on Saturday, 26th, and there are events taking place until Sunday, August 3rd, including the colourful Fiesta Holi on Friday, August 1st, with music from DJ Oscar Romero. If you fancy that, wear white clothing. The paint is non-toxic and gluten-free.

Sunday’s always a great time for the beach, and you could start the day at 07:00h with a yoga session on the sands in front of Bar El Sol, with Cristina Blind from Sahita Yoga. Wear comfortable clothing and take a towel if you’d like to join in.

On the evening of Sunday, August 3rd, there’s dancing in the Plaza de la Iglesia. From 21:30h there’s traditional Mallorcan Ball de Bot and then general dancing later. The groups providing the music include Sa Trencadessa and Grupo de Aires Vileros.

The Son Serra de Marina fiestas officially end at midnight that Sunday with a fireworks display in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

For the full programme of the nine-day fiestas – only in catalan or castellano – see below.