Summer Night Markets are Here

Photo: puertoportals.com

Visiting one of Mallorca’s many weekly markets may not have much appeal during a searing hot July or August day, but if you enjoy browsing craft-market stalls for tasteful local and artisan-made items in cooler temperatures, check out one of the summer’s night markets.

The best-known of these is the Sunset Market which takes place in the smart marina, Puerto Portals. This year’s Sunset Market is the 10th edition. Enjoy the Mediterranean ambience, cooling sea breezes, and the sunset – after which this artisan night market is named. More than twenty stalls offering quality fashion, accessories, and décor items are set up in the marina’s Boulevard area – and there’s also live music and children’s entertainment. The Sunset Market is held every Wednesday and Thursday from 18h until midnight, until August 15th. Puerto Portals’ website has details of the entertainment on offer and activities for the little ones, and you’ll find a link on our website.

In Palma itself, you’ll find stalls selling craft items down toward the seafront, opposite the harbour.

Regular night markets also take place in Puerto Alcúdia, Santa Ponsa, Palmanova, and Peguera. Puerto Alcúdia’s is on from Wednesdays to Saturdays through the summer, from 18:00h to 23:00h. Away from the sea, Santanyí has a night market on Fridays in the Plaza Mayor, from 19 – 23 h.

Happy shopping!