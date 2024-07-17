Support a Charity helping Children in the Balearics

The Balearics are such beautiful islands that it can be easy to forget that many children living here are disadvantaged for a variety of reasons.

The Joy Ron Foundation, a registered charity, was founded in Mallorca in 2015 to improve the lives of underprivileged children – whether living in poverty, in children’s homes, or suffering from serious or terminal illnesses. The charity arranges fundraising events from which 100 % of the proceeds are for the benefit of children in the Balearics.

It’s teamed up with Innovate Mallorca Consultancy SL for the ‘Joy Ron Innovation & Art Expo 2024’ from Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th May.

It’s free to visit this social and interactive event at the Galeria HMH, in Palma’s Plaça Major, 3E. The event includes an exhibition of work by local artists Sylvia Baker de Perkal, Icon Zar, Jennifer Nicholson, Judith Sturm, Carlos Prieto, Yaya Zegke, Victoria Citro, Pablo Bujosa, Igor Morski, Ken Patrick Kleeberg, and Yuko.

Sunday will be a family day with a programme of kids’ activities.

An auction of the art will take place on Saturday at 17:00h, with proceeds going to The Joy Ron Foundation. If you’re interested in taking part in the auction – either at Galeria HMH or online – you need to pre-register on the Innovation & Art website.



Friday 10th – 15:00h-21:00h

Saturday 11th – 11:00h-21:00h /

17:00h Auction of artworks

Sunday 12th 11:00h-17:00h



