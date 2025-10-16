Support the Marathon Runners

Some 8,500 pairs of feet will be pounding the pavements and roads of Palma this Sunday, the 19th October, for the TUI Palma Marathon.

The sell-out 21st edition of this sporting event includes a marathon, half-marathon, and 10k run and has attracted participants from 76 countries.

On Sunday, all the action begins in the Parc de la Mar from 08:00h, when the 10K run starts. At 08:15h, the marathon and half-marathon runners set off on what must be one of the most attractive routes of any marathon event, including the seafront road and the streets and lanes of the city.

To make the event fun for participants and spectators, there are various types of animation along the route, such as DJs, live music, batucada bands, dimonis, and something for the kids. The website’s citizens’ area details where these so-called Hot Spots are.

Even if you’re not lacing up your running shoes to take part, it’s worth visiting Palma for the TUI Palma Marathon, which gives the city a different ambience for that Sunday morning. Cheering from the sidelines is much appreciated by the athletes and makes for a fun day out for all the family.

Be aware that there are road closures in Palma on Sunday morning and EMT bus routes are affected, so check the TUI Palma Marathon website for details.

If you’re an athlete who missed out on this year’s marathon, next year’s will take place on October 18th. Before that, the Triathlon Porto Colom is on April 12th, 2026.