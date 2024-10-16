Support the Runners for the Palma Marathon

This coming Sunday, October 20th, Palma becomes the centre of an annual sporting activity: the TUI Palma Marathon. This year’s is the 20th edition of the event, which includes the marathon, half-marathon, and 9km race.

All three events begin and end at Parc de la Mar, with the start time for both races at 08:00h. The route goes through the Old Town. The 9km event begins at 08:45h and takes a route around the seafront promenade and back.

If you’re tempted to join as a participant, we’re afraid you’re too late: registration closed on October 9th.

For participants, it’s a fun weekend starting on Friday morning with a breakfast run. Other related activities include a pasta party, expo in Parc de la Mar, and an after-race party on Sunday evening at MegaPark in Playa de Palma. Our recommendation is to register early if you want to take part in 2025.

With several major roads in Palma closed to traffic, Sunday will not be a good day to drive into Palma!

If you want to support the participants during the morning, you’ll find a map of the three race routes on the link on our website. The clapping and cheering of spectators along the route can be a great boost to flagging runners.

And if you’re warming up your running shoes for the TUI Palma Marathon on Sunday, Mallorca Sunshine Radio wishes you the best of luck.