Take a Boat Trip

Getting out onto the sea is one of the best ways to cool off in the heat of a Mallorcan August. You’ll find plenty of opportunities around the island to take a boat trip – and you don’t have to have a superyacht budget.

Portocolom, Porto Cristo, and Cala Rajada are all places where you can take a tourist excursion boat to see Mallorca’s east coast. Port de Sóller offers trips to see the rugged coast on the other side of the Serra de Tramuntana.

For a smaller vessel, seek out a trip in a ‘llaüt’ – the traditional Balearic fishing boat. Companies offering trips or charters in one of these iconic craft can be found around the island in locations including Port de Pollença, Alcúdia, Andratx, Arenal, Portocolom, and Cala d’Or.

How about visiting a small island off the coast of Mallorca? Cabrera Natural Park is the archipelago off the south coast of the island. Mar Cabrera offers several trip choices using different sizes of boat and ranging in duration from two-and-a-half hours to six hours. Take your swimsuit for a dip in the waters of the Blue Cave.

The small, uninhabited island of Sa Dragonera is also a Natural Park and Cruceros Margarita can take you there to enjoy the unique flora and fauna. Crossings from Sant Elm, near Port d’Andratx, are made Tuesday to Sunday until the end of October.