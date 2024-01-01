Take a Winning Photograph

Port Adriano – Mallorca’s Philippe Starck-designed superyacht marina – has launched the fifth edition of its popular, annual photography competition. And if you think you have the talent to take great photographs, you’ll want to know about this free-to-enter competition, which has a total of 3,000 euros in prize money.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Movement’ and photographs can be set in any location. To be in with a chance of winning, submit up to three photographs, which can be edited images.

Photos should be submitted to Port Adriano via the relevant page on their website before the closing date of March 10th. Images will be judged by a panel including experts in photography, who will select the three winning photos. They’ll be awarding three prizes of 1,000 € each.

The theme of ‘Movement’ for competition entries can be interpreted as you wish but if you’re looking for some inspiration – and a subject for your photos – you could find it at the Sant Sebastià festivities in Palma later this week. And in mid-February, the carnival parades should provide more opportunities to capture a winning image.

For more information about the competition and its collaborators, see the relevant page on the Port Adriano website.