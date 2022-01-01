TASTE MALLORCA’S WINES

Jan. 31st, 2022

Some of Mallorca’s most internationally awarded wines are produced in the heart of Manacor, at Vins Miquel Gelabert, with the Denomination of Origin Pla i Llevant. Their wines have been made from carefully hand-harvested grapes since 1985.

Winemaker Miquel Gelabert is renowned for his pioneering research and use of lesser-known and recovered Mallorcan grape varieties. He experiments with foreign varieties too and was the first to plant Riesling vines in Mallorca. Today, Vins Miquel Gelabert produces no fewer than 26 wines – red, white, rosé, sweet, and sparkling.

You can visit the bodega in Manacor, where you’ll find out more about production, see the cellar dating from 1909, and taste several excellent wines. Visits with tastings must be booked in advance and cost 25 euros. Their wines are stocked in specialist wine and gourmet shops.

If you’d prefer a guided tasting of a variety of wines in your own home – perhaps to entertain friends – the friendly experts at the company Wine Industry will bring an at-home wine-tasting experience to you. They have a variety of tasting packages, but their ‘Magical Mallorca’ is the most popular – and your best introduction to local wines.

Iván Gonzalez Gainza is your amiable guide, knowledgeably presenting the wines for tasting, as well as stories and details to whet your appetite to discover more about Mallorca’s wines. The ‘Magical Mallorca’ wine-tasting at your home includes six different wines, water, Quely biscuits, and olives. The cost is 30€ per person for two hours (for a minimum of four people).

If you’d like to find out more about wine in general, David Wright is giving a talk ‘A Brief Story of Wine’ for The Arts Society Mallorca on February 8th. See below.