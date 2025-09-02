Taste the Art of Flavours

A foodie event that’s been a big success on the island of Madeira for the past six years is making its debut in Mallorca, in the village of Deià.

The Art of Flavours takes place over two evenings in October, Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th, at La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel. The first evening’s dinner, prepared by guest Michelin-starred chefs from the UK, Madeira, Cádiz, La Rioja, and Palma, along with La Residencia’s Pablo Aranda, is already sold out.

But tickets are still available for Saturday evening’s Culinary Festival – an open-air food festival taking place in the hotel’s gardens. There, you can enjoy a flying dinner experience across live cooking stations, seasonal local products, music, and a festive atmosphere.

It’s an event that’s sure to appeal to gourmets, who’ll be able to try the creative cuisine of chefs including Luke Selby from the 2-Michelin-star Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons in Oxfordshire, José Diogo Costa from the Michelin-starred William Restaurant at Reid’s Palace in Madeira, and Pablo Aranda from the Deià hotel’s El Olivo restaurant.

The Culinary Festival promises to be a foodie highlight of the late season and takes place from 17:30h until 22:00h. Places are limited and must be booked in advance.