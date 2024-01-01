Taste Wine from Mallorca & Beyond

Photo: Els Calderers

One of Mallorca’s best-loved wine-tasting events is the Fira del Vi de Pollença – or Pollença Wine Fair – and this year it takes place on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May.

The venue for this wine fair is the atmospheric Sant Domingo Cloister in Pollensa town.

The Fira del Vi is an opportunity to sample wines from Mallorca and some from DO Montsant wines from the Tarragona region of the Peninsula. Thirty-seven bodegas from Mallorca will be offering tastings of their wines and 20 bodegas from the Peninsula will be represented. In total, there’ll be 250 wines showcased.

Entrance to the Pollença Wine Fair this year costs the same as last year: 15€ a person, including a glass to use for the tastings and to keep if you wish, as well as a voucher worth 5€ towards the cost of any bottles of wine you buy during your visit.

The Fira del Vi is open on Saturday, May 10th from 10:00h to 20:30h and on Sunday, 11th from 10:00h to 14:00h. The ticket office closes one hour before the fair closes each day.

Late afternoon and early evening on Saturday are the busiest times to visit the Fira, so if you’d like time to chat to any of the winemakers to find out more about their wines and bodegas, we recommend going earlier that day.

If you plan to eat out in Pollença after attending the wine fair, we recommend an advance table booking, as these are always busy days in the town.