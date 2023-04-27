TASTE WINES FROM MALLORCA

APR 24th, 2023

One of Mallorca’s most popular wine-tasting events celebrates its 20th edition this year: the Fira del Vi de Pollença – or Pollença Wine Fair – is on over the weekend of May 6th and 7th.

For the first time since the pandemic started, the wine fair returns to its original home, the atmospheric Sant Domingo Cloister in the town.

The Fira del Vi is an opportunity to sample wines from the island’s wineries that are exhibiting – and this year there are 39 bodegas signed up to take part. There’s also the chance to try some wines from the Tarragona region of the Peninsula, as some bodegas from the DO Montsant are joining the event.

Entrance to the Pollença Wine Fair costs 15 € a person and includes a glass to use for the tastings and to keep, as well as a voucher worth 5 € toward the cost of any bottles of wine you buy during your visit.

The Fira del Vi is open on Saturday, May 6th from 10:00h to 20:30h and on Sunday, 7th from 10 h to 14 h. The ticket office closes one hour before the fair closes each day.

Late afternoon and early evening on Saturday are the busiest times to visit the Fira, so if you’d like time to chat to any of the winemakers to find out more about their wines and bodegas, we recommend going earlier that day.