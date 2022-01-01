Terracor Degusta, Petra

It looks an unlikely place to go out for lunch – or even for breakfast or a mid-morning snack – but the vast greenhouse located on the side of the Ma15 between the Es Cruce roundabout and Manacor is home not only to a farm shop selling good, well-priced, local produce but also the restaurant Degusta.

You walk through the shop and the greenhouse. During the summer you’ll find up to 20 varieties of tomato and strawberries growing here. Tomatoes are grown all the time, and this season different varieties of lettuce have taken the place of strawberries. You can even pick your own produce if you wish.

Degusta is at the back of the greenhouse and is an attractive and modern, light-filled space, with views of the growing produce through two huge windows.

Degusta prides itself on offering dishes made from local produce and working sustainably. Ingredients used include cured meats from Ca’n Company, Mallorcan Wagyu beef from Son Bellut, goats’ cheeses from Manacor’s Es Collet farm, and organic products from nearby Sa Teulera. Fruit and vegetables come from the nearby Terracor farms. Local wines and beer made at Brusca, the brew pub in Manacor, are among the drink options.

The menu is à la carte and the dishes are chef Biel Cornet’s interpretation of Mallorcan classics, giving prominence to the good ingredients. This is also a place to eat lunch for an affordable price.

Dishes we’ve tried include carpaccio of courgette with Terracor tomato and mature cheese – a personal favourite (10 €); croquettes made from roast Sa Teulera chicken (five for 6,50 €); Wagyu burger (14 €); fried eggs with chips and Wagyu cecina (14 €), and pork with baby potatoes and Terracor vegetables (15 €). Desserts include home-made ice creams, and a ‘gató’ made with almonds and carob, served with home-made toasted almond ice cream.

Degusta isn’t open to the public for dinner, but the restaurant can be booked for private dinners and offers a choice of menus for groups.

Finding somewhere to park a car is often a challenge when eating out but customers eating at Degusta can take advantage of Terracor’s large, free car park. Leaving Degusta takes you through the farm shop – an opportunity perhaps to buy some tasty produce to take away.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Terracor Degusta From Ma15, take exit Es Caparó 07520 Petra +34 871 251 551 eMail

Opening times:

Tuesday – Saturday, 9:30 h - 16:00 h