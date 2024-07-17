The Merchants by the Sea, Portals Nous

Shiny, new restaurants are often tempting but don’t always deliver on expectations. The Merchants by the Sea, however, is run by the experienced hospitality group that also has the successful Palma restaurant, The Merchants – Steak & Grill.

The new restaurant overlooks the small Portals Nous beach, which was the location of the former Iberostar Grand Portals Nous. Exciting changes have happened, and the distinctive Marcel Wanders-designed hotel is now The Donna Portals, with The Merchants by the Sea as the 5-star hotel’s suitably glamorous restaurant.

Fans of The Merchants in Palma should love its new sister-by-the-sea, with its gorgeous views from the spacious terrace. The indoor dining room with its curvy ceiling and walls feels intimate and cosy, despite its size. An open kitchen allows you to see the chefs at work.

But there’s more here than the smart décor and privileged location. Eating at The Merchants by the Sea is a gastronomic experience, with a seasonal menu of dishes based on expertly cooked top-quality ingredients.

The Merchants specialises in top-grade beef and seafood and if you crave steak ‘n’ lobster or a tower of mixed seafood to share – with a side order of sea view – you know where to come.

One of the attractive hostesses greeted us on arrival. We chose to sit indoors for our dinner so I had a view of the kitchen and could watch the service team in action. It looked like a slick operation, despite the restaurant having only recently opened.

I chose scallops for my starter: they were plump and cooked to the point of perfection, accompanied by melon, cecina, nori powder, and mustard seeds (25 €). My companion had seared tuna with a Niçoise garnish and tonnato sauce (24 €).

After seafood starters, we chose beef steaks: fillet (40 €) and ribeye (38 €). There’s a choice of sauces and sides, but I had my fillet steak without extras so that I could appreciate the flavour of the beef and the dish on its own. It was probably the best steak I’ve eaten in Mallorca.

From the five desserts and the cheese selection, I highly recommend the luscious chocolate, almond, and coffee confection named ‘Our Opera’ (13 €). All desserts are 13 €; the cheese selection with quince and walnut bread is 24 €.

The Merchants offers a good choice of local, Spanish, and international wines. Fine wines by the glass are offered, thanks to the restaurant’s Coravin wine-preservation system.



The Merchants by the Sea is certain to be one of Mallorca’s summer hotspots, so be sure to book your table in good time.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

The Merchants by the Sea The Donna Portals

C/ Falconer, 19 07181 Calvià +34 871 774 642 e-Mail Web



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Open daily 12:30 - 17:00 h &

18:30 - 0:00 h