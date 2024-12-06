The Merchants, Palma

If the Christmas decorations or some festive gift shopping mean a trip to Palma, you’ll probably need some midday sustenance. For a touch of luxury, an escape from the bustle of Mallorca’s capital, and good food and service, head to The Merchants in the area known as La Lonja.

The Merchants Palma (there’s a sister restaurant in Portals) is now offering what they call their brunch set menu, available from 13:00h until 16:00h Thursday to Sunday. For our visit, we found a choice of six starters (one with a price supplement), four mains, and four desserts. Instead of one of the four mains, steak fans can have a sirloin, fillet, or ribeye, for a supplementary price.

The Merchants is in the five-star Hotel Palacio Can Marqués, a magnificent 18th-century palace with a gorgeous rear courtyard, lush with vegetation. The dining room is elegant and romantic, but the opportunity to eat alfresco is always welcome, so we sat in the garden, noting the space heaters and blankets available in case of any chill. Neither was necessary that day.

I started with the duo of croquettes and my companion chose octopus carpaccio. My starter consisted of two cod and two ham croquettes – the cod ones topped with crispy cod skin and the ham ones with pieces of ham. They made a substantial starter. My brunch companion enjoyed his octopus dish, which included sobrasada, smoked mayo, potato, and shaved fennel.

For the main course, I had a whole boneless picanton – baby chicken served with roast baby potatoes, burnt lemon, and roast garlic. The chicken was perfectly cooked, and this was a very satisfying and tasty dish, although I’d happily have swapped the garlic for a green vegetable. Across the table, my companion enjoyed the turbot catch of the day with fennel, orange, almond, and dill. He loved s’mores for dessert when he had it at The Merchants in Portals, so chose this again, while I went for a vegan dish of pear with caramelized nut, and thyme.

For two courses only from the menu, the cost is 35€ and the full three courses cost 40€. These prices don’t include a drink, but there’s a good choice of wines by the glass, from 6,50€.

Finished your sightseeing or shopping? The Merchants Palma offers bottomless drinks to accompany your brunch – free-flowing house wine, cava, draught beer, mimosa, or soft drinks for 17,50€ per person over the two hours for which you have your table in this oasis in the heart of Palma.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices were correct at time of writing

Opening hours:

Brunch served Thursday to Sunday 13 - 16 h.