The Walk Against Cancer 2025

Photo: Phoenix Media Mallorca



If the spring weather makes you want to get out and get fitter, why not turn your exercise into a fundraiser for Cancer Support Mallorca and sign up for The Walk Against Cancer 2025?

This popular event happens throughout April, when you set your own goals for what you plan to achieve, whether it’s a daily number of steps or a total for the month. The idea is to challenge yourself to increase your fitness during the month and you don’t have to walk – you could also run, cycle, or row.



After you’ve registered, you’ll receive fundraising instructions and notifications of some events being organised during the month by Cancer Support Mallorca. The launch event will take place on March 29th at The Olive Tree and the final celebration party at Sa Vinya will be on May 3rd.



One of these events sees organiser, Anita Vince, take on her own challenge from April 16th to 22nd, when she and her team will walk the scenic GR222 route from Lluc to Artà.



All money raised will go to Cancer Support Mallorca, a charity that supports cancer patients on the island. They provide translators, counselling, nutritional advice, and alternative therapies for free. They also have volunteers who help cancer patients with Spanish bureaucracy., and provide items such as wigs, bandannas, and prosthesis, all free of charge, to cancer patients.



You can register to take part in April’s The Walk Against Cancer by going to the website below.