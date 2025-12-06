Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner – Sa Coma

With most of the best restaurants in Mallorca outside Palma closed for the winter, it’s good to know you can still find one that’s open: Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner in the east coast resort of Sa Coma.

The restaurant is within the Protur Sa Coma Playa Hotel & Spa (which is closed for the winter), but has an independent entrance and a first-floor terrace for the warmer months. Across the road from the entrance is a large, free car park.

This was the home of Tomeu’s Michelin-starred Bou restaurant until 2018. Tomeu was the first Mallorcan chef to gain the coveted star, but after 15 years, he returned it and closed Bou to focus on a new, more informal and affordable concept. In the same location and with little change to the attractive décor, he opened Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner.

Several years later, the restaurant has plenty of fans and, even at this time of year, you should book ahead. On our Sunday lunchtime visit, there were very few vacant seats, and most of the diners appeared to be locals.

The focal point of Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner is the large, well-equipped kitchen where Tomeu and his team – wearing branded, black T-shirts and jeans – prepare the food. The restaurant has tables in several areas, but the best seats are the tall ones at the two counters with a view of the culinary action. It was fascinating to watch the team at work.

Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner offers three tasting menus only: Menú Caldentey (5 plates for 43€), Menú Soler (8 plates for 53€), and Menú Tomeu (10 plates for 73€).

The menus are not published because dishes change with the chef’s inspiration and the availability of ingredients. The surprise as each dish arrives is part of the enjoyment.

Each menu begins with a whole, round loaf of moreish olive oil bread and spiced mayonnaise.

I don’t have enough time to describe each of the ten small dishes we ate, but they included a sashimi of scallops with a sabayon of wasabi and lemon; an autumn coca with portobello mushrooms and white miso; guineafowl raviolis with confit onion and kimchi and orange sauce; and Tomeu’s signature Cannelloni 2001, filled with pork and duck and dressed with mushroom sauce. I particularly enjoyed the beef fillet with coffee and Pedro Ximénez. Two delicious desserts ended an excellent lunch that cheered up a dull autumn day.

The Menú Tomeu Premium included a bottle of wine . We chose a red, bottled for Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner by Bodegas Angel – a smooth blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and callet.

We’d received a gift voucher for the Menú Tomeu Premium, and I think that any foodie would be delighted to receive one of these as a Christmas gift to use at Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner in 2026.

Friday – dinner only, two sittings: 19:00h & 21:30h

Saturday – lunch, 13:30h; dinner 19:00h & 21:30h

Sunday – lunch only, 13:30h

Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner is open until December 28th, 2025, then takes a short break.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner C/ Liles s/n 07560 Sa Coma +34 971 569 663 Email



www.tomeucaldentey.com

Instagram

Facebook



