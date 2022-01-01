Traditional Festive Entertainment

Dec. 27th, 2021

Start the New Year in Mallorca with some festive entertainment. How about attending a traditional orchestral concert, or seeing the world’s best-loved seasonal ballet?

Being in Vienna for the famous New Year’s Day concert is probably not on your travel plans this New Year, but you can still enjoy the wonderful music of Strauss in Mallorca: the Balearic Symphony Orchestra will play a programme of popular Strauss pieces in the Auditorio Illes Balears at the Palau de Congressos in Palma. The next day, the 2nd of January, the orchestra sets up their instruments on stage to repeat the concert at Manacor Auditorium.

‘The Nutcracker’ – or ‘El Cascanueces’ as it’s known in Spanish – is the ballet that regularly enchants audiences during the festive season. And who better to dance to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music than the Ballet de Moscú, making a welcome return to Mallorca to dance at the Palma Auditorium on the 4th.

The acclaimed Strauss Festival Orchestra and Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble have toured Europe annually for more than thirty years and once again bring their Grand New Year’s Concert to Palma Auditorium on Saturday the 8th.

The traditional New Year’s Eve festivities in Palma’s Plaça Cort won’t be happening this year because of Covid, but there’s no reason not to start 2022 with one of these memorable events.