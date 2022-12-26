Traditional Festive Music & More

DEC 26th, 2022

Get 2023 off to a musical start by enjoying some of the varied entertainment on offer in the first week of January.

January 1st sees the performance of the traditional New Year concert by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra, with the soprano Rebecca Nielsen. It takes place in the Auditorio Illes Balears in the Palau de Congressos de Palma at 7.30pm.

The following evening, the 2nd, the orchestra takes their New Year’s concert to Manacor’s Auditorium. The programme includes popular classics by Rossini, Mozart, Strauss, Lehar, and others. The two-hour concert includes an interval and starts at 7.30 PM.

Palma Auditorium has what promises to be a rousing night of joyous music when the 20 artists of the Mississippi Gospel Choir take to the stage. You can clap along to their performance on Friday, January 6th at 9 PM.

Fancy a musical show? ‘La Bella Dorment – El Musical’ by Rafel Brunet is on stage at Palma’s Trui Teatre on Wednesday, January 4th. The costumed show is in Catalan.

Movie fans won’t want to miss the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra, who are performing ‘La Mejor Música de Cine’ at Palma Auditorium. Compositions by John Williams – who wrote the music for films including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter – and Hans Zimmer, composer of scores for Gladiator, The Lion King, and Pirates of the Caribbean – are on the programme. This concert is on Saturday, 7th at 9 PM.