Traditional October Fairs in Mallorca

This coming weekend you’ll find several traditional fairs taking place in Mallorca. On both Saturday and Sunday, Inca has its ‘Fira de la Terra’, where you’ll find plants, flowers, artisan, and other products from the land.

It’s all action in Llucmajor on Sunday 22nd for the ‘Fira de l’Esport’. Meanwhile, for art fans, Petra has its ‘Mostra d’Art i Empresa’ on Sunday. Foodies will find things to enjoy in Consell, where Sunday is the ‘Fira de Tardor’ or autumn fair, featuring gastronomy, wines, and artisan goods.

Head for Felanitx on Sunday to celebrate the small, red paprika pepper at its own traditional fair, ‘Fira del Pebre Bord’. This pepper is an essential ingredient in traditional Mallorcan cuisine, both as a flavour bomb and a preservative in the making of sobrasada each autumn.

In the past, ‘pebre bord’ peppers were widely grown on the island and harvested to be hung out to dry on strings on the façades of houses – before being milled for use in cooking. This traditional way of drying the peppers has almost died out, but their cultivation and use have grown in recent years as locally grown produce has become more appreciated. Today, Mallorca’s ‘pebre bord’ has its own Denomination of Origin.

The Fira del Pebre Bord in Felanitx is not only an opportunity to discover more about this local paprika but also a chance to enjoy all the usual elements of a traditional Mallorcan fair – including giants, food, music, and more.















