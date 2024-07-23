Trobar, Cala Ratjada

On a beautiful sunny day at a resort or port in Mallorca, it’s tempting to choose an eatery overlooking the Mediterranean. But at Trobar – a short walk back from the harbour in Cala Ratjada – you’ll barely notice the lack of a sea view.

I don’t think there’s anything like Trobar elsewhere in Mallorca. Created by an Australian woman named Dolli Taylor, Trobar comprises a ground-floor restaurant, basement cocktail bar, and rooftop terrace bar for summer drinks and snacks. It takes a visit (or several) to experience it all.

On entering Trobar, the colourful décor strikes you: the walls and ceiling of the light-filled dining area are painted what I’d call avocado-flesh green. Quirky and brightly coloured tableware is on every table, and the cutlery and wine and water glasses are unlike any I’ve seen before.

This assortment of zany tableware is the result of Dolli finding what she calls ‘disruptive artisans’ and bringing their creations to her unique space in Cala Ratjada and making them available on her online shop, Trobat (the Catalan word for ‘found’.)

In terms of food, Central and South American influences are on the menu, with dishes designed to be shared. I love that the menu names the artisan who produced the tableware on which each dish is served. Helpfully, a cocktail pairing is suggested for each dish.

Four pieces of tasty home-made focaccia bread arrived in a ceramic ‘basket’ alongside butter whipped with citric and jalapeño, served with two types of salt.

We shared a generous portion of delicious Oaxacan-style sweet potato mole served with tortilla chips, served in a mortar and pestle; ceviche ‘Carretillero’ – my favourite dish of those we tried, for its zingy, fresh flavour and accompaniment (on a ceramic rod) of some crispy squid rings, and Pichana Milanesa – slices of fried panko-coated Iberian pork served with soy-marinated cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of provolone sauce and extra sauce on the side. I prefer pork cooked a little more, but still enjoyed the flavours. We ended with a banana split and a cheesecake – neither as you’d expect.

Find cocktails and mocktails you’ve never had, as well as a few classics. We had ‘Green Smoke’ and ‘Trobar & Famous’ – masterfully created by Miquel behind the bar. After that, we had a glass each of Mallorcan Can Axartell rosado.

Dolli herself was on holiday but Amal the sommelier and Miquel looked after us well. Both previously worked at the 5-star hotel Can Simoneta.

Trobar is fun, eccentric, and unique. Something very different for Cala Ratjada. Go with friends to share as many dishes as possible.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Trobar Avinguda Cala Agulla, 18 07590 Es Pelats (Cala Ratjada) +34 697 287 956 eMail

Web

facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Thursdays & Fridays 19 – 01 h

Saturdays & Sundays 13 – 16 h & 19 h – 24 h

