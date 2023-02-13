TUNE IN TO CHOPIN

FEB 13th, 2023

The composer Frederick Chopin’s links to Mallorca – and Valldemossa – are well known, thanks to the famous book ‘A Winter in Mallorca’, written by his lover George Sand about their stay here together in the winter of 1838/39.

The couple spent most of their stay in Valldemossa – making this village a must-visit to see where the composer finished work on his series of 24 Preludes. Valldemossa also became the location of the world’s first festival dedicated to Chopin’s music in 1930 and the annual Chopin Classical Music Festival is held in August, in the garden of the Charterhouse. After a short winter break, the Charterhouse is now open again for visits.

Chopin found beauty, love, harmony, and peace in his music, but not in his real life. And that’s the subject of an interesting event about the composer, organized by The Arts Society Mallorca. This event’s taking place on Tuesday, 21st February at 7.30 at Son Muntaner Golf clubhouse.

With the intriguing title of ‘Chopin’s Longing’, it promises to be an interesting talk by Jeanette Biesbroeck, a Dutch expert on Chopin, who has led tour groups to Poland and France where her favourite composer lived and worked.

You don’t have to be a member of The Arts Society Mallorca to enjoy this evening out – and the opportunity to meet new people. Entrance for non-members is 20 €, but you should book your place by emailing mallorca@theartssociety.org.