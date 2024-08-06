Tune into the Chopin Festival

Summer nights in Mallorca were made for listening to music outdoors, and if you enjoy listening to classical piano, you’re in for a treat in August – the month of the annual Chopin Festival.

The festival was founded in 1930 in Valldemossa – the village made globally famous because of Frederic Chopin’s stay there with his lover, George Sand. Her book about their experiences of Mallorca is on sale throughout Valldemossa.

The Chopin Festival evening recitals are on the four Sundays of August, starting at 21:30h and taking place in the atmospheric cloister of Valldemossa’s Carthusian monastery.

Pianists performing this August are Dinara Klinton, Eric Lu, Kamel Pacholec, and Bartomeu Jaume with Miquel Estelrich.

Tickets cost from 15 € to 30 € each and are available online, where you can also see the compositions being played for each concert.