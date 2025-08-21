Turn into the Chopin Festival

Summer nights in Mallorca were made for listening to music, and if you enjoy classical piano, you’re in for a treat this month. There’s still one more recital in the annual Chopin Festival, on Sunday, August 24th.

The festival was founded in 1930 in Valldemossa – the village made globally famous because of Frederic Chopin’s stay there with his lover, George Sand. Her book about their experiences of Mallorca is on sale in numerous places in Valldemossa and in tourist shops elsewhere on the island.

For the final recital in this year’s Chopin Festival in Mallorca, the young Polish pianist, Mateusz Dubiel, will perform. Mateusz has won national and international music prizes and played in several important venues.

This recital begin at 21:30h in Valldemossa’s Carthusian monastery.

Since this information was written, all tickets for this recital have been sold. If you already have yours, enjoy!














