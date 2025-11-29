ÜBECK, Manacor

Food with flavours of the world, made from local produce, is on the menu at Übeck in Manacor. Chef Javier Hoebeeck – who moved from leading the Michelin-starred Fusion 19 to work at the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca in Formentor this year – opened his own Manacor gastro-tavern four years ago and has since expanded opening hours to seven days a week. Javier has also opened a second Übeck in Palma, following the success of the Manacor operation.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Gabriel and Cassandra are at the helm of Übeck, with Cassandra wearing the chef’s hat. They’re a delightful, friendly couple who have been at Übeck since it opened, originally for five days a week. On their days off – Monday and Tuesday – two other members of the team take charge. Übeck offers what they call ‘real food’, made with care. Dishes are sensibly priced too.

The restaurant is small, with table seating for around 24 diners, and a counter behind which is the bar and the food-plating area. The interior is contemporary, clean, and bright, with black and yellow as the main décor colours. The informal ambience is ideal for a lunch out or food with friends in the evening.

Gabriel is a friendly and efficient host who speaks English and will explain any unfamiliar dishes or ingredients, and make recommendations from the short wine list. He’ll also describe any special dishes that day. Ossobuco was on the blackboard the night we were there.

The menu is divided into starters, tacos, woks, meat, fish, and side dishes. We always have trouble choosing from the nine starters, as they’re all tempting. My personal favourites include the scallops with Thai curry sauce (14,50€), but for our latest visit, we chose the six chicken gyozas (11,25€) and Übeck’s unmissable croquetas – to which I am slightly addicted. (12,50€). They’re flavour bombs made from roast chicken, spinach, peanuts, and curry.

For mains, my husband chose cod in tempura with a curry sauce, basmati rice, fried broccoli, and curry mayonnaise (16€), and I had a generous portion of squid with Korean basmati rice and vegetables (16,25€).

The menu offers four desserts (priced 6€-7€). My husband chose ice cream with mini coulant, ‘Lotus’ cookie, and toffee, and I had a silky coconut-milk pannacotta draped with passion fruit coulis, with chocolate ganache and caramelized peanuts.

Übeck’s wines are displayed on shelves marked with bottle prices, which seem fair. This is a place to try wine from Manacor, such as those from Vins Miquel Gelabert. Check out the special-edition vermouth too. We had wine by the glass at 5,50€ a glass.

Eating at Übeck is a culinary journey through some of the world’s cuisines. We consider ourselves fortunate to live close to Manacor.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Übeck Avinguda des Torrent, 23 07500 Manacor +34 871 538 337 Email



facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Daily 13 - 16 h & 19.30 - 23 h

