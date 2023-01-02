USE PUBLIC TRANSPORT FREE OF CHARGE!

If you’re a resident in Mallorca, be sure to get your travel card – or ‘Tarjeta Intermodal’ – and you can enjoy FREE train*, metro, and bus travel throughout 2023. It makes this a good year to explore more of the island.

To get your card you’ll need to take your NIE and ‘empadronamiento’ – proof of residence in your local municipality – to one of the travel information offices. Palma’s intermodal station is just one of the locations where you can obtain your card. Others are in Inca, Manacor, and Alcúdia.

Two electrified train routes operate in Mallorca: between Palma and Manacor, and Palma and Sa Pobla. Stops of possible interest for a day out include Es Caülls for Mallorca Fashion Outlet, and Santa Maria, Alaró/Consell, Binissalem, Lloseta and Inca. If you want to go to Inca from Palma, there’s a train every 10 or 20 minutes, depending on the time of day.

The Sa Pobla service continues from Inca stopping on the way in Llubí and Muro. The Manacor route stops in Sineu and Petra before reaching its destination.

Travelling by train can save you the hassle of finding parking – essential on days when the weekly market is on. Manacor’s market is on Monday; Sineu has one of Mallorca’s most popular markets on Wednesday, Inca’s market is on Thursday, and Santa Maria’s Sunday market is always worth a visit.

Remember that eating and drinking are not allowed on public transport and it’s currently obligatory to wear a face mask on trains, metro, and buses.

*Free travel does not apply to the Sóller train.