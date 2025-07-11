Vida Meva Restaurante, Palma

Mallorca is home to several restaurants owned by chefs who gained invaluable experience working for the British chef Marc Fosh, whose Palma restaurant has a Michelin star. One of these is Vida Meva – a family business that opened in Palma in 2017. Chef Toni Martorell worked with Marc Fosh for seven years at the former Palma restaurants Misa Braseria and Simply Fosh. That experience is evident when eating at Vida Meva.

It’s one of those restaurants that’s often discovered from a personal recommendation, as it’s located in a quiet street on the edge of the ‘barrio’ known as Sa Gerreria, rather than in the touristic heart of Palma. Vida Meva is popular with local people, and I’d recommend making a reservation a few days in advance to be sure of a table.

Unlike some restaurants, Vida Meva is open for lunch only from Monday to Friday. Evenings and weekends are for Toni and his wife to enjoy family time with their daughter, who was the inspiration for the restaurant’s name. It sounds like a good work/life balance.

The restaurant is bright and spotlessly clean, with quirky art on the walls. There’s a relaxed vibe here, aided by the warm, friendly service. Chef Toni can be seen at work in the kitchen at the rear of the dining room.

His home-made Mediterranean cuisine is based on seasonal produce. The lunch menu changes weekly and comprises three courses (with choices), bread, and water, for 23€. A bargain for the quality of the cuisine.

Before eating from the set menu, you can find a few appetisers on offer. These include sobrasada from Campos (6,5€/12€), almonds fried with ras-el-hanout (2,80€), marinated olives (0,50€), and ‘mallorquín’ cheese from Can Burguera (4€/8€). And there’s always also the ‘classic’ Vida Meva dish of free-range chicken cooked at low temperature with ras el hanout and dukkah (35€ for two people) – a sharing dish former Misa Braseria customers may recall.

I started with a refreshing cold soup of salmorejo, scattered with fried cubes of aubergine with honey – delicious. My friends had Russian salad with tuna belly. Portion sizes are generous.

My main course was one of the best suckling pig dishes I’ve eaten: fall-apart pork with a crispy crackling and served with an apricot tarte tatin. I and one of my friends loved this dish. My other friend chose fish with a purée of saffron and lemon, tomato compote, edamame beans, and pak choi.

Lunch ended with a tasty slice of carob cake ‘gató’ and raspberry sorbet.

Once you’ve eaten at Vida Meva, you’ll want to return. Just be sure to book in advance. Reservations are taken by phone, Monday to Friday, from 09:00h until 13:00h.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Vida Meva C/ del Socors, 23 07002 Palma +34 971 57 62 99

Opening hours:

Mon to Fri 13 - 15:30 h