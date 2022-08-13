VISIT A GARDEN

AUG 1st, 2022

If you love gardens, you may enjoy a visit to one of the gardens in Mallorca open to visitors.

The Jardines de Alfabia are in the municipality of Bunyola – part of an estate which also includes an historic house and an orchard. Highlights of the tranquil gardens include a pergola with water jets, a lake with water lilies, and an al fresco café where you can sit in the shade of the towering palm trees sipping a freshly squeezed citrus juice. Jardines de Alfabia are open daily, and the entrance is on the right shortly before you reach the Sóller tunnel from the Palma direction.

Finca Raixa is in the same municipality, with its entrance on the Palma to Sóller road. An historic Islamic farmhouse – or ‘possessió’, its gardens include a monumental staircase, large pond, pavilion, chapel, and shrine. The beautiful estate offers some great views and is a member of the European Network of Historic Gardens.

Keen gardeners should enjoy the Jardí Botanic de Soller, the botanical gardens that have an interesting collection of plant species from the Balearics, Canaries, Madeira, and other Mediterranean islands. The gardens are located on the main road from Sóller to Port Sóller and are open from Monday to Saturday. The shop includes some interesting garden-and-nature-related books in different languages.

The Palace of Marivent is the Spanish royal family’s summer residence and its gardens are open to the public free of charge except mid-July to mid-September when the family is in residence. To see the palace gardens’ 40 native species of plants and 12 sculptures donated by artist Joan Miró, you’ll have to come back to Mallorca.