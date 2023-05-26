VISIT A GREAT WEEKEND POP-UP MARKET





MAY 22nd, 2023

Fashion, urban art, food trucks, and music. If those sound like your kind of fun, don’t miss this year’s AfterSun Market – the seventh edition – which brings all these things together in one exciting pop-up event this spring. It happens over four weekends and has a great location in southwest Mallorca.

The AfterSun Market takes place in the stylish Philippe Starck-designed marina, Port Adriano – which is worth a visit anyway for its choice of eateries and boutiques, and to daydream about which of the gorgeous superyachts moored there you’d like to own.

At this year’s market, you’ll find more than 20 brands of local fashions, accessories, and decorative items – most of which are committed to sustainability and are from the Balearic Islands.

These items will be displayed inside shipping containers in the central square of Port Adriano, but these aren’t any old shipping containers. The exteriors have been decorated by urban artists – creating a street-art exhibition as part of the market.

Apart from all the surrounding eateries in the marina, there’ll be food trucks to sustain you as you browse. On Friday evenings, enjoy musical performances and, on Saturdays, there’ll be activities for children.

The AfterSun Market takes place in Port Adriano every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from this Friday, May 26th until June 18th, from 19:00 – 23:00 h.