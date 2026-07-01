Visit a Museum in Mallorca

Escape the heat for a while during a visit to one of Mallorca’s museums.

In Palma, the Joan Miró Foundation, located in the Cala Major district, is a fascinating visit for fans of this renowned 20th-century artist’s work. Joan Miró lived and created his paintings and sculptures here from 1956 to 1983, and the Foundation is dedicated to his legacy. Open daily except Mondays, it offers four main areas to visit, although the 18th-century Mallorcan house where Miró created some of his larger works is currently undergoing restoration.

There are five current exhibitions, including ‘Re-encountering Miró – The Magic Spark’.

The Sculpture Garden includes a café where you can enjoy a cool drink after exploring the Foundation.

You can also see original sculptures by Miró in the nearby Marivent Palace gardens. There’s also an impressive private collection of his paintings housed in Deià at the 5-star hotel La Residencia.

If you’re not so interested in art and are more into sport, Manacor’s Rafa Nadal Museum recently reopened after an upgrade. Enjoy interactive experiences, trace the tennis superstar’s journey, and see exhibits from other sports legends. Ticket options include a visit to the museum and a tour of the impressive Rafa Nadal Academy.