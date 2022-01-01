VISIT A MUSEUM

Foto: Museo Sa Bassa Blanca

Jan. 24th, 2022

Mallorca’s museums are a great introduction to the island’s culture and society, and there’s a variety of museums to suit different interests.

Art enthusiasts shouldn’t miss Palma’s Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art – home to almost 800 artworks from the late 19th century to today. Within the perimeter of the former military bastion of Sant Pere, its strategic location means great views over the bay.

Castillo Museum San Carlos was built as a fortress in the 17th century in the old Roman port of Porto Pi. The museum has a dozen galleries featuring different aspects of Mallorca’s military history.

In the north of Mallorca, Sa Bassa Blanca Museum is home to the Jakober Foundation and is worth a visit for several reasons. Set in the countryside near Alcúdia, the lovely grounds include a park of large animal sculptures, an observatory, and a rose garden. The ‘Aljib’ gallery is home to ‘Nins’, a unique collection of 16th-19th century paintings of royal and aristocratic children.

Discover what’s behind the best-known traditional festival on the island at the Museum of Sant Antoni and the Dimoni. The origins of this mid-January fiesta date back to the 14th century in Sa Pobla, where you’ll find this museum.

Sports fans will enjoy the most modern museum in Mallorca: The Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience includes an exhibition room and a room where you can take part in virtual activities. And it’s not just for tennis fans.

Do check museum opening hours before visiting as times may vary during the winter; museums are usually closed on Mondays.