Visit a Sculpture Park

For an interesting day away from the beach, hotel pool, or exploring Palma, take a trip to Alcúdia’s Alcanada headland. The Sa Bassa Blanca estate on its east coast is a protected rural area, declared a wildlife sanctuary. The animals you’ll see though are more likely to be made of granite, as Sa Bassa Blanca has a superb sculpture park that will impress children as well as adults.

The estate dates from the 17th century and since 1993 has been the home of the Yannick and Ben Jakober Foundation, which has several art attractions for visitors. The Sculpture Park is the one most likely to appeal to younger visitors.



As you wander the winding paths of the park, you’ll discover different sculptures along the way. Be sure to enjoy the views beyond the park too.



The zoo of sculptures includes large granite pieces by the artists Ben Jakober and Yannick Vu, who took inspiration from archaeological works found in various museums around the world. Animals represented include a dog (the largest piece), rams, a bull, a cat, a horse, and a hippopotamus.



If you’re making a day’s outing to see Sa Bassa Blanca’s Sculpture Park – which is in quite a remote location – you’ll be pleased to know you can get food and drink in the estate’s Café La Paloma.