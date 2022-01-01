Visit a Theatre for Musical Stage Shows

Apr. 11st, 2022

Music fans have three theatre treats in Palma to enjoy this April: two tribute concerts and a musical comedy show based on a 4-Oscar-winning British movie.

Fans of the film ‘The Full Monty’ should enjoy the musical theatre version, which is on an extensive tour of Spain that started last October and continues until next April. ‘The Full Monty – El Musical’ comes to Palma Auditorium over the weekend of 15th to 17th. The musical show is based on the 1997 movie of the same name and is described as ‘the spiciest musical comedy of the year’. And if your Spanish isn’t that great, there’s still plenty to enjoy in this show!

If the songs ‘Sultans of Swing’, ‘Romeo & Juliet’, ‘Money for Nothing’, and ‘Walk of Life’ bring back great memories and get you moving, here’s a gig for you. Alchemy Project – Homage to Dire Straits is coming to Palma to play the band’s best-loved hits. The acclaimed tribute band will rock the stage at the Trui Teatre on Saturday, April 30th.

Love Tina Turner? Check out the fabulous TINA Live Tribute concert – a brand new show paying homage to the Queen of Rock’s last tour, featuring live singing, musicians, and dancers on stage at the Trui Teatre. The gig is at 20:00h on Wednesday, April 20th, with tickets just 20 euros. See our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website for the link to buy your tickets.



For Tina Live Tribute tickets CLICK HERE!







