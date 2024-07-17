Visit a Traditional Fair

Mallorca has many traditional fairs – also known as ‘firas’ or ‘ferias’ – throughout the year. Visiting them is a great way to discover more about the island’s culture, gastronomy, artisans, and agriculture.

This coming weekend there are fairs at opposite ends of Mallorca.

Andratx, in the southwest, has its ‘Feria de Andratx’ on Saturday, 6th and Sunday, 7th. It’s one of the most traditional fairs on the island and gives an authentic flavour of life in this rural town. Expect to see animals, such as sheep and chickens, that farmers from the area exhibit at the fair. The ‘Feria de Andratx’ has a handicraft market, folk music, horses, parades, and more. Look out for the eateries serving typical dishes as part of the ‘Ruta de la Tapa’.

In the north, the town of Muro has its ‘Fira Sant Francesc’ on Saturday and Sunday. It’s a fair that’s been celebrated since the late 18th century. As well as the usual stalls, there’ll be a tapas route, sports activities, music, and a lot more.

Make a note in your diary for the following weekend too if you enjoy authentic Mallorcan fairs like these.

From April 12th to the 14th, the port of Alcúdia hosts the popular nautical and gastronomic ‘Feria de la Sepia’. And the charming, rural ‘Feria de Ovino y Caprino de Calvià’ – the sheep and goat fair – takes place in the village of Calvià on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th.













