Visit an Art Museum in Mallorca

It’s good to know that two of Mallorca’s most interesting art museums are open during the winter months.

If you like your art abstract, and vibrant, you shouldn’t miss a visit to the museum in Palma showcasing the work of the renowned Catalan artist, Joan Miró. The Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró was founded in 1981 and comprises three buildings: the Sert Studio, where Miró started working in 1956; a late-18th-century Mallorcan house named Son Boter, used as a second painting and sculpture studio, and the Foundation’s HQ, the Moneo Building. There’s plenty to see and do at the Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró, including temporary exhibitions, an important library, sculpture gardens, and a shop. Take a guided tour of the studios and collections for more insight into the artist Joan Miró and his contributions to modern art. The place is closed on Mondays.

In the north of Mallorca, Sa Bassa Blanca Museum is home to the Yannick and Ben Jakober Foundation, well integrated into the beautiful countryside near Alcúdia. At this time of year, it’s less busy, making it easier to photograph the artists’ interesting, large animal sculptures in the park. For more traditional art, the ‘Aljib’gallery contains the unique ‘Nins’ collection of paintings of royal and aristocratic children dating from the 16th century. From February 2025 onward, Sa Bassa Blanca Museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.