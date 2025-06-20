Visit Cabrera Island

Photo by organizacionroyal0 on Pixabay.

A boat trip is a great way to cool off on a hot day and a fun trip will take you to the small island of Cabrera, part of the archipelago of the same name. This Maritime-Terrestrial National Park is less than 20km by boat from the southern resort of Colònia de Sant Jordi.

Once you’ve arrived at Cabrera, you can explore – or simply relax on one of the beaches, where the water is turquoise and the beachgoers are fewer than on Mallorca.

If you like exploring, there’s a 14th-century castle that makes a good viewpoint and a small museum in a building once used to store wine. Hikers can step out on one of the five marked hiking trails and may spot wildlife such as Balearic lizards, birds of prey, and sea birds.

Although the island has a dark history as a prison for French soldiers during the Napoleonic Wars, today it’s a place of peace, natural beauty, and a refuge from the crowds – sandwiched between refreshing boat trips there and back.

Two companies operate boat trips to Cabrera from Colònia de Sant Jordi.

Excursions a Cabrera offers three types of boats and four different excursions, including a Sunset Tour.

Mar Cabrera also offers four excursions and three boat types.