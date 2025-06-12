Visit Cap de Formentor Lighthouse in Mallorca

Photo by Joshua Humpfer on Unsplash

Before modern technology, seafarers relied on Mallorca’s lighthouses to aid their navigation. One of the best-known lighthouses in Mallorca is at Cap de Formentor – the tip of the Formentor peninsula. Cap de Formentor lighthouse opened in 1863 and was one of the most challenging to build because of its rugged and isolated location.

The winding road down to the lighthouse has been used to dramatic effect in TV car commercials and it’s a motoring enthusiast’s dream drive. But because so many visitors want to experience this road and enjoy the beautiful views, traffic restrictions are in force during the summer until the end of October. Private motor vehicles – including hire cars – cannot use this road to the lighthouse between the hours of 10:00h and 22:00h daily. Cameras will catch offenders and hefty fines await those caught using the road during restricted hours.

Access is allowed to Formentor beach if there is space in the car park but once that’s full, you’ll see a barrier down at the Formentor road roundabout in Port de Pollença. Parking isn’t allowed anywhere else near the beach, making the bus or boat trip the best options.

To get to Cap de Formentor during the restricted times and months, take the special shuttle bus – No. 334 – which runs from Alcúdia old town, with more than a dozen stops on the way – including Formentor beach. The journey takes just over one hour from Alcúdia and 50 minutes from Port de Pollença. For the bus timetable and ticket prices, see the link on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.



Timetable for the bus to Cap de Formentor:

https://www.tib.org/en/linies-i-horaris/autobus/-/linia/334





