Visit Manacor’s Spring Fair

Until the 6th of June, the town of Manacor in Mallorca celebrates its spring fair. The programme of events can be found on the town hall’s website but only in ‘mallorquín’. Events include sports, a wine-tasting workshop, routes to discover Manacor, and the inauguratin of the art exhibition, ‘People’, by Miquel Sebastian at the Centre Cultural S’Agricola.

On Friday, May 31st, there’s a free White Party – Revetla Blanca – in Manacor’s Plaça de Ramon Llull, starting at 22:00h. Wear white and dance to hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s as well as music sets from DJs.

Plaça de Ramon Llull is also the location for the Renou Col.lectiu the next evening, Saturday, June 1st, with several bands performing on stage, including the rock group Hermana Furia, Tots Sants, Disnomia, Dizzel, and Talaiot. This free night of music starts at 19:00 h and ends at 03:00 h.

And if you enjoy a ‘tapeo’ – wandering from bar to bar having tapas and a drink – Manacor restarts its ‘Tapes’ nights with 21 restaurants and bars in town offering a tapa and a drink from 3,50 €, between 19:00 h and 22:00 h. The ‘Tapes’ evenings take place on the first Thursday of each month. Participating eateries include El Palau, Brusca Brewpub, and Übeck.