Visit Muro for the Pumpkin Fair

Mallorca’s traditional autumn fairs continue, and what could be more autumnal than the humble pumpkin? Although used mainly in savoury cooking, the pumpkin is technically a fruit rather than a vegetable.

This seasonal fruit is everywhere at this time of year as many families like to carve a pumpkin lantern to decorate their homes for Halloween. Some supermarkets and shops sell pumpkins specifically for carving, affixed with stickers to help with carving out the eyes, nose, and mouth.

The versatile pumpkin is the star of the show at the ‘Fira de sa Carabassa’ or ‘Fira de Tardor’ in the town of Muro, happening from November 10th to 12th. Local restaurants will create dishes featuring pumpkins. A favourite and economical dish to make at home or eat out is a warming pumpkin soup – perfect after a long, autumn walk in Mallorca or a wander around Muro.

Expect Muro’s autumn fair to have a ‘biggest pumpkin’ competition, as well as an artisan market, children’s activities, and more.

Muro’s town hall usually publishes the programme for the Pumpkin Fair, or ‘Fira de sa Carabassa’, about a week in advance of the event.