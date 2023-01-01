Visit Palma’s Nativity Scenes

Photo: Mallorca Diario

If you’ve browsed the traditional festive markets in Palma, you’ll have seen stalls selling a wide variety of ornaments and figures used to create nativity scenes – or ‘betlems’ as they’re known here in Mallorca.

You can view some impressive ‘betlems’ as part of Palma’s festive activities, and they’re worth visiting for the exquisite Mallorcan details and quirky touches. They’re all open until 6th January and several can be seen beyond that date. They’re created by members of a group of enthusiasts for the tradition who are known as the ‘Betlemistes de Mallorca’.

The Ajuntament de Palma in Plaça de Cort has an impressive display which you can visit weekdays from 09:00h until 20:30h and on weekends and holidays from 10:00h until 20:00h.

Just a few steps away and open for the same hours, the Betlem del Consell de Mallorca has theirs in the Palau del Consell.

The Centre Cultural La Misericòrdia’s nativity scene can be visited daily between 10:00h and 14:00h and from 16:00h to 20:00h.

And while you’re shopping for your Christmas food items in Santa Catalina market, be sure not to miss their ‘betlem’ during market opening hours.

As you’d expect, several churches have nativity scenes on display. These include Sant Antoni Abad in Son Ferriol, Sant Roc in Son Roca, and Puríssima Concepció in La Vileta.

Happy viewing –

and from all of us at Mallorca Sunshine Radio, a very Merry Christmas.