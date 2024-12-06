Visit Palma’s Nativity Scenes

Mallorca’s Christmas market stalls in Palma’s Plaza Major include some selling figures and ornaments suitable for putting in nativity scenes – or ‘betlems’, as they are known here.

It’s a tradition in Spain to create nativity scenes at home for the festive season, but even if it’s not something you’d do, it’s worth visiting some of the impressive ‘betlems’ on view to the public in Palma and elsewhere in Mallorca. Most are very traditional but look closely and you may spot a few quirky or contemporary touches too.

The best of these displays are created by people known as ‘betlemistes’ – members of an official association in Mallorca.

One of the most detailed and popular nativity scenes is the one inside Palma’s town hall in Plaza Cort. It’s open now until January 6th on weekdays from 09:00-20:30h, and from 10:00-20:00h on weekends and public holidays.

Other locations in Palma with nativity scenes worth visiting include Santa Catalina indoor market, La Misericordia, and the Palau del Consell. Some open this week over the public holidays of 6th and 8th of December.

The ‘betlemistes’ also create nativity scenes in places outside Palma, including Algaida, Consell, Deià, Felanitx, Manacor, Maria de la Salut, Marratxí, and Sóller.

For opening times and locations, see here: https://www.betlemistes.com/



