Visit Robert Graves’s Deià Home

The poet and author Robert Graves, whose numerous works include ‘I, Claudius’, was among the creative people who discovered the mountain village of Deià before mass tourism came to Mallorca.

Graves and his companion at the time, Laura Riding, built their home just outside Deià in 1932. They returned to England during the Spanish Civil War and when the writer returned to Mallorca in 1946, it was with his new family.

Robert Graves died aged 90 in 1985 and his final resting place in Deià’s hilltop churchyard is marked with a simple headstone. The Robert Graves Foundation renovated and opened his former home – Ca N’Alluny (which means ‘The Far House’ in Catalan) – in 2006.

If you take the No. 203 bus from Palma, Ca N’Alluny is a four-minute walk from the bus stop s’Empeletada – avoiding potential parking problems in this popular village.

The house has been restored to how Graves found it when he returned to Deià but with the addition of air conditioning, wheelchair access, and a small exhibition room.

The self-guided tour takes around forty minutes and begins with a brief video introduction to Robert Graves’s life, before you visit the house, the garden, and the grotto he built.

La Casa de Robert Graves is open for visits from Monday to Friday only and on Tuesday, May 7th and Friday, May 24th it will be closed in the morning for school visits.