Visit the Medieval Market in Capdepera

Step back in time on a visit to the annual Medieval Market in the castle-topped village of Capdepera in the northeast of Mallorca. This atmospheric event takes place over a weekend each May, and this year’s is scheduled from Friday, May 15th to Sunday, May 17th.

Capdepera’s streets and the hilltop castle form the stage for stalls selling crafts, food and drink, and more. Stallholders wear medieval-style costumes to add to the ambiance of the weekend-long Medieval Market.

As well as opportunities to find locally handcrafted items to take home, there are activities for all the family to enjoy.

The market opens in the village this Friday at 18:00h, and the first of several parades follows the official opening in front of Capdepera’s town hall. Friday evening is filled with street performances, a falconry exhibition, a fire show entitled ‘Spirits of the Castle’ at the castle, and music – including a reggaeton concert in the Menjua Square at 01:15h.

More parades and performances take place on Saturday and Sunday, with another late-night concert starting at 01:00h on Sunday morning. Capdepera is not the place to be if you want to get a full night’s sleep over the coming weekend!

On Sunday, the closing parade is at 19:15h when the local drum band Batucap Batucada travels from the castle down to l’Orient Square.