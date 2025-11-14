Visit the Olive Fair in Caimari

Olive oil is an essential part of Mallorca’s gastronomy, and on an island with some 750,000 olive trees, it’s not surprising that the olive is the star of one of Mallorca’s most popular autumn fairs. The picturesque village of Caimari – between Selva and Serra de Tramuntana mountains – is home to the annual Fira de s’Oliva, which celebrates its 28th edition this year.

It takes place this coming weekend, the 15th and 16th, showcasing olive and olive-wood related products made from the surrounding area’s olive groves. Expect all the ingredients of a traditional Mallorcan fair, with food, art, music, crafts, and more.

The main square in front of the church and the lanes off this are where most of the action happens. Stalls sell a tempting array of products, and an area in the centre is used for displays and demonstrations. You’ll find the high-quality extra virgin olive oils designated Oli de Mallorca, tapenades, preserved olives, as well as kitchen utensils, and decorative items made from olive wood. It could be a good opportunity for some Christmas gift shopping.

Be sure to visit the original village ‘tafona’, or olive press, which is open during the weekend of the Fira, to see the traditional equipment and method used to produce olive oil. The modern ‘tafona’ on the outskirts of Caimari also has a shop and restaurant.

Parking for the Fira de s’Oliva is on land opposite this modern ‘tafona’, a short walk into the heart of the village.









