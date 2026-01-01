Visit the unique “Elements” in Palma

Here’s something new and extraordinary to experience in Palma this year, taking you on a Mediterranean journey through the classic elements.

This year, the church of San Cayetano in the heart of Palma is home to a unique video-mapping show, which translates into 25 minutes of light, music, and magical images designed for the internal architecture of this church.

The ’Elements’ immersive experience is based on the elements of earth, water, fire, and air, with the addition of the figure of the Palma-born philosopher, theologian, writer, and mystic, Ramon Llull, as the fifth element.

There are four opportunities each day to enjoy ‘Elements’, at 13:00h, 16:00h, 18:00h, and 20:00h, and visitors are advised to arrive ten minutes before the start of each show.

Tickets must be bought in advance, through the Spiritual Mallorca website – a link to which you’ll find on the Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.

Tickets cost 18,50€ per adult, 16€ for residents and pensioners, and 12€ for children aged five to twelve.

The San Cayetano church is in Carrer Sant Gaietà, which runs parallel to the Borne.