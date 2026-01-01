Welcome the Three Kings

Santa Claus may have returned to Lapland, but Mallorca is still in festive mode with the arrival of the Three Kings, bearing gifts, on the evening of January 5th, the eve of Epiphany.

The Three Kings – Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar – arrive in fine style to distribute their gifts. In Palma, they land at the Moll Vell by boat at around 6 o’clock and are the honoured guests in a spectacular 4-kilometre parade through the city centre, throwing sweets to the children in the crowds lining the streets. The parade also includes musicians, dancers, and more. The parade will pass along the major streets of Palma, and you’re advised to secure your position in good time for the best view.

In other towns and villages around Mallorca, the Three Kings’ arrival is more low-key but still exciting for children awaiting gifts.

Although many children in Mallorca now receive Christmas presents from Santa Claus, the tradition of receiving gifts from the Three Kings is part of the local culture. Around the island, you may see letterboxes specifically for children’s letters to the Three Kings, detailing their gift wishes.

Tuesday, January 6th is a public holiday in Mallorca, when families share a festive meal and enjoy a sweet, ring-shaped, fruited bread known as the Roscón de Reyes. These contain a small figurine of a king, and whoever gets this in their slice becomes a ‘king’ for the day.



