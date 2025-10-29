Wine and Tapas in Palma

Have you tried natural wines? Do you want to discover something different – and sociable – to do on a weeknight? Every Tuesday and Wednesday evening in Palma there’s an event that will enable you to enjoy unfiltered wines in some of the city’s most interesting bars.

Corre Vins is a wine-and-tapas route that happens twice a week: on Tuesdays, the route is in the centre of Palma, and on Wednesdays, it’s the Ruta Blanquerna. Venues include La Infame, Bar Flexas, Ben Trempat, Clandestí, and Santa Chiara.

The selected bars on each of the two routes offer a glass of natural wine and a tapa for from 5€.

Following either of these routes is a good opportunity to meet people and do something more interesting than sitting in front of the TV.

Both the Ruta Centre and the Ruta Blanquerna sessions begin at 19:00h and continue until 22:00h.

If you want to find out which venues are taking part in this twice-a-week event, the best way is to follow Corre Vins on Instagram, where you’ll find out where to go on your chosen night.

And if wandering from place to place for a wine and a tapa is your thing, you may want to attend this year’s TaPalma, from November 5th to the 9th.

