Balearic Islands: Storm causes numerous incidents

A storm with strong wind gusts of up to 120 km/h and high waves caused more than 70 incidents in the Balearic Islands yesterday. Mallorca in particular saw numerous call-outs, mainly due to fallen trees, some of which blocked roads. On Menorca, ferry services were temporarily suspended. And it will remain stormy today as well: Weather warnings for strong winds are still in effect on Mallorca—yellow inland and orange along the coasts.

A storm with strong wind gusts of up to 120 km/h and high waves caused more than 70 incidents in the Balearic Islands yesterday. Mallorca in particular saw numerous call-outs, mainly due to fallen trees, some of which blocked roads. On Menorca, ferry services were temporarily suspended. And it will remain stormy today as well: Weather warnings for strong winds are still in effect on Mallorca—yellow inland and orange along the coasts.

Source: inselradio.com



