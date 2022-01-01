Ca n’Eduardo, Palma

New restaurants are tempting – especially for those who like to post about them on social media. But established eateries with a good reputation will always have appeal, and if you’re looking for a seafood restaurant, where better than one located right above the fish market where the catch is auctioned in the early mornings?

Ca n’Eduardo is one of the oldest restaurants in Palma and celebrated its 80th anniversary earlier this year. It’s also named in the Emblematic Establishments Catalogue of Palma.

Ownership changed in 2008 when Dubliner, Johnny Moloney, and two business partners bought the place. After refurbishment in 2009, Johnny – who had worked as a chef in Ireland and in the USA – was head chef until 2018. Today he manages the restaurant, with a carefully chosen team of Spanish chefs, led by Pedro Mesquida.

With its upper-floor location, Ca n’Eduardo has great views. From the dining room, the picture windows offer views of La Seu and the fishing boats in the harbour. In fine weather, the rear terrace has extensive views, including the mountains, Castell Bellver, the monument atop Na Burguesa, and closer, the Es Baluard rampart, and the huge black cubes of Santiago Calatrava’s sculpture, ‘Bou’.

Ca n’Eduardo’s smart dining room is filled with natural light, has attractive wooden floors, and is decorated with contemporary art. The open kitchen allows you to see the chefs at work.

This is principally a seafood restaurant but there are a couple of Black Angus steaks (27 € & 28 €) on the menu for those who prefer meat.

As you’d expect, paellas are on the menu – a choice of eight varieties (20 € – 36 €) – as well as brothy rice dishes, all for a minimum of two people.

We began with crispy shrimps (6), with a honey and mustard sauce (16 €) and fried calamari (10 € half ration) and ordered crystal bread with them. We chose sea bass (25 €) and supreme of hake (25 €) (both served with half a baked potato and a separate salad) for our main courses.

Specialities here include sea bass baked in a salt crust (minimum of two people), and grilled lobster with fried egg and chips. As we were enjoying the ambience of Ca’n Eduardo, we chose two desserts that each take twenty minutes to cook: dark chocolate coulant (7,50 €) and the apple tart with vanilla ice cream (8,50 €) – both got the thumbs-up from us.

Ca n’Eduardo has a set three-course children’s menu (up to 12 years) for 16 €, with a main-course choice of pasta, chicken, or fish.

It had been a while since I ate at Ca’n Eduardo – perhaps because newer restaurants can be so tempting – but I’ll be back here for more tasty seafood soon.

Ca n’Eduardo will be closed for a short break after lunch service on November 12th, reopening November 22nd.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Ca n’Eduardo 3a Travesía Contramuelle (Es Mollet) 07012 Palma +34 971 721 182 eMail

Opening times:

Tuesday – Saturday 13 h – 22 h / Sunday 13 h – 16 h