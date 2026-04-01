Calvià wants to demolish eleven venues in Magaluf

Affected is an area on Calle San Miguel de Liria with a total of 2,622 square meters.

In Magaluf, eleven vacant premises are to be demolished to make room for a new public parking lot. This was announced by the municipality of Calvià. Affected is an area on Calle San Miguel de Liria with a total of 2,622 square meters. Planned are 120 parking spaces for cars and 72 for e-bikes. The project is to be financed with 6 million euros from the tourist tax. In addition, a photovoltaic roof and shaded areas with native plants are planned. The premises have been vacant for years and are considered to be in a severely run-down condition.

Source: inselradio.com



