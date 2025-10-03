Ca’n Josep Ca Vostra, Port de Pollença

Port de Pollença has no shortage of contemporary restaurants, but a little way along the seafront from the heart of the resort is an eatery with more history, a good reputation, and the cellar-restaurant vibes that many visitors – and islanders – appreciate. Josep and his restaurant co-founder Lucía opened Ca’n Josep as their restaurant in 2009, although the premises date back to 1961.

Ca’n Josep has several eating areas: an indoor ‘terrace’ with picture windows giving views of the beautiful Bay of Pollença across the road; an outdoor terrace at the side of the premises, and – a few steps down at the rear of the restaurant – an area typical in its décor of the cellar restaurants that have long been a feature of Mallorca.

If you want a traditional setting for your lunch or dinner, this cellar area fits the bill with its old, beamed ceilings and large barrels, said to be more than 300 years old. It’s a popular choice for families and large groups.

Dining with friends who were visiting from a landlocked city in the UK, a view of the bay was essential, so we had a table facing the Mediterranean. Ca’n Josep is an informal but smart restaurant, with crisp, white table linen throughout. The service team was friendly and efficient.

The cuisine at Ca’n Josep is a blend of Mallorcan and Mediterranean, with a menu of starters, meats, fish, paellas and pastas, and desserts. Vegetarians have a choice of five starters, two pasta dishes, and a vegetable paella.

Those who are sensitive to gluten should have no difficulties here: Lucía is a coeliac and almost every dish on the menu is free of gluten.

The four of us shared a portion of Padrón peppers (10,75€) and Andalusian-style squid rings, coated with chickpea flour (17,50€). Both were tasty, traditional starters.

My friend and former workmate wanted paella, but her chef husband chose fish, so although I don’t usually eat paella at dinnertime, I offered to share one with her, and she chose the vegetarian version – a generous one it was too. (17,50€).

Her chef husband enjoyed his cod fillet with sobrasada and honey (25,50€). My husband had a decently cooked Black Angus entrecôte from Ireland (29,50€).

None of us could manage a dessert, feeling satisfied with what we’d already eaten. Desserts here are generally crowd-pleasers without too many surprises; they include crema Catalana (7,50€), almond cake – the Mallorcan ’gató’ – with ice cream, and home-made cheese cake (7,50€).

If you’re looking for a restaurant with reliable cuisine and a quieter setting than those in the heart of the Port of Pollença – with nearby street parking as a bonus – head for Ca’n Josep and those Bay views.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

CA’N JOSEP CA VOSTRA C/ Olivera, 1 07470 Port de Pollença +34 971 86 58 69 eMail

WEB

Facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Daily except Thursdays

12.30 - 15.30 h & 18.30 - 22.30 h